Man shot dead outside of Stone Mountain

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 10:03 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm a man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened late Monday evening at Mountain Crest, an apartment complex off of N Hairston Road and Central Drive - just northwest of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

So far, authorities have only confirmed that the victim, a male, died of a gunshot wound. 

11Alive has crews heading to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.

