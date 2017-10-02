Man shot dead outside of Stone Mountain

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm a man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened late Monday evening at Mountain Crest, an apartment complex off of N Hairston Road and Central Drive - just northwest of Stone Mountain, Georgia.
So far, authorities have only confirmed that the victim, a male, died of a gunshot wound.
11Alive has crews heading to the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.
