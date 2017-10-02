Man shot dead outside of Stone Mountain

(Photo: Google Earth)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police confirm a man is dead after a shooting in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened late Monday evening at Mountain Crest, an apartment complex off of N Hairston Road and Central Drive - just northwest of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

So far, authorities have only confirmed that the victim, a male, died of a gunshot wound.

