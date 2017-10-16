Man shot in face dies, shooter not charged

(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

ATHENS, GA - A fight led to deadly gunfire in Athens-Clarke County.

On October 14 around 1 p.m., police were called to Scandia Circle for a person shot.

When officers arrived they found a black male, identified as Sheldon Ellis, 23, shot in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, police found that Ellis had been involved in past incidents with Quinton Neal, 31. Neal told police he had asked Ellis not to bother him several times. He said he was returning home when he found Ellis sitting on the steps of the apartment complex where he lives.

The two men got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. The fight moved into Neal's apartment, where once inside, he told police he was able to get away from Ellis and get his gun.

Neal fired a single shot striking Ellis in the face.

Police have not arrested Neal for the shooting.

Ellis' body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab in Panthersville for an autopsy.

