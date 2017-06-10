Police investigating overnight shooting in downtown

ATLANTA – A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in downtown.

Police found the man when investigating a 911 call around 3 am Saturday morning.

The victim was found on Linden Avenue, not far from the Atlanta Medical Center, where he was taken for treatment.

Police said the man was shot several times in the torso after some sort of altercation.

Police said there were witnesses to the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2017 WXIA-TV