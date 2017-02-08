Man stabbed 9 times in drunken brawl

ATLANTA – Police said three men were drunk and talking when one took out a knife and stabbed the victim nine times.

Fulton County Police received a call just before midnight in the 5600 block of Old Bill Cook Road Tuesday night.

The reason for the attack is unclear, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information, including names, is available.

