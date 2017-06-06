Man stomps, smashes woman's car window

(source: screen capture, GAFollowers - Everything Georgia)

A woman leaving an Atlanta grocery store was caught off guard after a man jumped on her car and stomped her windshield.

The woman told police she was leaving the Kroger supermarket located at 1160 Moreland Ave SE around 1:30 p.m., when a man jumped on the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and kicked the windshield several times until it shattered. Then he ran away, heading east on Village Creek Landing SE.

He is described a black man in his 20's, wearing a white shirt, black pants, black earbuds and a red hat.

The woman drove away from the scene and called police.

The incident was captured on her car's dashcam.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Atlanta Police.

