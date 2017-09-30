Man surrenders for fatal Rockdale Co. hit-and-run

Hung Mamh Le surrendered to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 29, 2017 for the hit-and-run incident on Georgia 138 on Wednesday morning, September 27. Police took his vehicle, a silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup into custody. (Photo: WXIA)

Police in Rockdale County said a man has turned himself in for Wednesday morning's hit and run along Georgia Highway 138.

Hung Mamh Le, 60, contacted an attorney and surrendered to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on Friday afternoon.

Nikolas Schechter, 26, was killed Wednesday morning when he was crossing Georgia 138 in front of a Sonic restaurant. Police said he was struck by a silver Toyota pickup, and the driver kept going after striking him.

► RELATED | Father of man killed in hit-and-run offering $20K reward

“Nikolas was a father of a 4-year-old son and he's never going to see him grow up, watch him graduate, see him go to college or see how his life turns out,” said John Truskosky, Nikolas' father. “His life was taken from him by somebody who could have stopped, offered assistance and may have saved my son’s life.”

Zach Truskosky said his brother was following his normal routine on Wednesday, heading to his job.

“He was real good guy,” he said. “He wanted to be everyone’s friend, and never wanted anything bad to happen to anybody.”

Authorities said they took custody of Le's vehicle, a silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup with damage consistent with what was found at the scene of the accident.

► Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WXIA-TV