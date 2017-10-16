Police are looking for this man after alleged assault.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA - Police are looking for a man they say beat a woman so badly her face was "unrecognizable".

45-Year-Old Demarkous Martin is wanted for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment from the alleged assault.

The incident occurred on Saturday at a home off of McKinley Drive.

Martin had reportedly already left the scene before police arrived.

Clarke County officials say that the victim in this case has multiple facial fractures from the attack.

Police are asking if you know where Martin is or see him please contact them immediately.

© 2017 WXIA-TV