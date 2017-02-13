WXIA
Man wanted for bestiality, cruelty to children turns himself in

Landscaper charged with bestiality

Jessica Noll, WXIA 7:08 PM. EST February 13, 2017

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – A man wanted for allegedly having sex with a neighbor's dog is in jail.

Cruz Barreralugo, 61, is charged with bestiality and cruelty to children in a Feb. 11 incident. Gwinnett police were called to a Lawrenceville home and met with the owner, who said he was playing in the yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo with their dog.

Police said when the landscaper realized he had been seen, he stopped and fled the scene in a small, black, two-door, pick-up truck.

But once police reviewed home video surveillance, they realized that the act was caught on video. It’s unknown whether or not this was the first time.

According to the homeowner, Barreralugo had been servicing the lawn every two weeks for nearly a year.

Barreralugo's wife told 11Alive's Chris Hopper that her husband turned himself in on Monday afternoon.

 

