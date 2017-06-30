ATHENS, GA -- Police are looking to arrest a man wanted for pulling down his pants inside a convenience store Saturday evening.

An officer was called to Ollie's located at 4050 Lexington Road for possible public indecency. A woman told police dispatch that she and her two-year-old son were walking around Ollies in the book section when she noticed a black man was following them.

According to police, she said it seemed to her that he was looking at her son. She then noticed his hands going in his pants. She said she did not think much about it at first, but then he kept doing it. The woman then noticed the man had dropped his sweat pants down to his knees and began touching himself.

She then spoke with a manager who then told her that management would handle the situation. After leaving the store, the woman decided to call police.

When police arrived at the scene 20 to 30 minutes after the incident, the store manager had already escorted the man outside.

When the officer asked why the store had not contacted police about the situation immediately, he was told that normally permission to contact police about a situation inside of the store should come from a supervisor, who is not necessarily on site.

After police reviewed the security video, the suspect`s description is: Black male, short, approximately 5`07", around 160-170 pounds, wears glasses, and had a short-trimmed beard. He was also wearing black sweat pants, and a brown t-shirt with a logo on the front of it, and a black beanie on his head.

If you have any information on the identity of this person please contact Sgt. Stephen Daniel at stephen.daniel@athensclarkecounty.com.

© 2017 WXIA-TV