Man wanted for robbing Citgo in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who they said robbed a Citgo gas station, located at 6080 Hwy. 92, on Tuesday.

Police said a man wearing a dark green sweater with a hoodie, dark pants and light-colored sunglasses entered the business with a gun and demanded money before leaving. He was last scene heading south on Wade Green Road.

Police said the suspect is a white male, and have not said how much money was taken. Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call police at (770) 928-0239 or (678) 493-4080.

WXIA