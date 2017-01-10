Man who allegedly shot Troup deputy facing multiple charges

WXIA

LAGRANGE, Ga – The man who allegedly shot a Troup County deputy on Monday has been charged with multiple offenses.

Matthew Edmondson, 28, allegedly shot Deputy Michael Hockett after Hockett was performing a wellness check at request of Edmondson’s father, who was concerned about his son’s mental wellbeing.

When Hockett arrived, police say he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and heard what he described as a banging sound.

"As he looked in the direction of the noise, he saw a white male firing a gun at him," said Sgt. Stewart Smith, spokesman for the Troup County sheriff’s office.

Hockett retreated, at which time Edmonson, according to Smith, got into a truck and began driving toward him.

"At that point the individual exited his truck and began firing at the deputy," Smith said. After announcing himself as a deputy, Hockett returned fire, striking Edmonson, who then got in the truck and went back to the house.

Hockett was struck by multiple pieces of buck shot in the face, hand and torso. He retreated to his vehicle and called for help.

After a SWAT team and other police tactical units surrounded the home, Edmonson eventually came out of the residence and walked around the yard for several minutes while talking on a cell phone.

Edmondson is in a Columbus area hospital receiving treatment. Hockett was treated at West Georgia Medical Center and is now at home.

Edmondson has been charged with criminal attempted murder; aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; and false imprisonment.

