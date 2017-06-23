Man, woman arrested in drug death of toddler

(Photo: BackyardProduction/ThinkStock)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- A man and woman are in DeKalb County jail after authorities say a toddler ingested drugs and died in their care.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 20-year-old Jazea Lyles and 22-year-old Jalen Hendrix on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a child.

Warrants alleged that a 2-year-old child consumed a lethal amount of Oxycodone while in the care of the two suspects on March 7. The toddler went into cardiac arrest and ultimately died as a result.

Deputies found Hendrix at a Lithonia, Ga. business and Lyles was arrested at a home in Norcross, Ga. Both are now in the DeKalb County Jail.

