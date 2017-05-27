Police negotiating with barricaded suspect after two College Park officers shot

IMAGE CLAYTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

COLLEGE PARK, Ga – Police believe they have found the suspect wanted for allegedly shooting two College Park police officers on Saturday afternoon. Now they're negotiating him out of a house on Riverdale Road.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Kendarrious Chester is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened at the Red Snapper restaurant, located at Old National Highway and Old National Parkway. Police were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at the location.

One of the officers was shot in his vest, around the stomach, and the other was struck on his radio. Both are expected to recover.

Police have taken one person of interest into custody already. The suspect barricade in the home is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts with white stars.

