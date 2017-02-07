Manhunt underway for teen accused of gas station murder

GWINNETT, GA - The suspect in a Gwinnett County gas station shooting last week has been identified as 19-year-old Nickolas Young.

Young has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting took place at a Valero gas station in Norcross, Ga on Friday, February 3, 2017. The victim was identified as Vitali Mialik, 34, of Suwanee, Ga.

According to investigators, Mialik went to the gas station to purchase some items. While he was there, two other men arrived, both identified as suspects in the homicide. Young entered the store to purchase some items and was recorded on security cameras while the second suspect remains unidentified.

As the two suspects left the store and began to drive away, they got into a verbal altercation with Mialik, who was standing outside in the parking lot.

The argument escalated and Young retrieved an assault rifle from the car and shot Mialik. Both Young and the second suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV, possibly a Toyota 4-Runner.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Young's whereabouts to please contact Gwinnett Co. Police Department (GCPD) detectives at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also visit their website to submit a tip at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or text in a tip to 'Crimes' (274637). Any tips that lead to an arrest are subject to receive up to $2000.

PHOTOS | Gas station shooting suspect

