Man's body found outside Mall at Stonecrest

LITHONIA, GA. - Police are investigating an apparent homicide after a man's body was found outside a DeKalb County shopping center early Friday morning.

According to DeKalb police, the man was found in a vehicle outside of the DSW Shoe Warehouse around 4:30 am. The store is located at the Mall at Stonecrest in Lithonia.

DeKalb police said Atlanta authorities are handling the case, and may have a suspect in custody. The body and car are believed to have been left at the mall.

This story is developing.



© 2017 WXIA-TV