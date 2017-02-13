Marietta parents charged with child abuse

Shomari Holmes IMAGE MARIETTA PD

MARIETTA, Ga -- Two Marietta residents are in jail on charges of child abuse.

Police say Chantelle Driver and Shomari Holmes were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a call in reference to a unresponsive juvenile.

Police found a 21-month-old boy in the home. The infant was taken immediately to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition.

"After a thorough investigation it was determined that the child had been physically abused which lead to his current state," according to a police statement. "The juvenile was later transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in critical condition."

