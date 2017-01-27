Mass. man charged with hate crimes after attacking Delta employee

Delta planes sit at their gates at John F. Kennedy Airport. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Burton, WXIA)

A 57-year-old Worcester, Mass., man has been charged with multiple hate crimes after he attacked a Delta Air Lines employee at Delta's Sky Lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday night.

“The bigotry and hatred that the defendant is accused of manifesting and acting upon have no place in a civilized society – especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation," said Queens County DA Richard Brown in a statement Thursday. Crimes of hate will never be tolerated here and when they do, regrettably occur, those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The defendant, Robin Rhodes, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court and charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime, second-degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, third-degree menacing as a hate crime, first-degree harassment as a hate crime, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree aggravated harassment, menacing and first-degree harassment.

According to a police complaint, the female victim is a Delta employee who is Muslim and wears a hijab. NBC News identified her as Rabeeya Khan. Khan was sitting in her office in the Delta Sky Lounge at some point between 7:10 p.m., and 9:45 p.m., on Wednesday, January 25, when Rhodes, who had just arrived on a flight from Aruba, and was waiting for a connecting flight to Massachusetts, came to the door, and said, "Are you [expletive deleted] sleeping? Aer you praying? What are you doing?"

Rhodes then allegedly punched the door, which hit the rear of Khan's chair.

Khan asked Rhodes what she did to him, and he responded, "You did nothing, but I am going to kick your [expletive deleted] ass."

Rhodes then allegedly kicked Khan in the right leg. In an effort to get away, she moved to a corner of the office. However, Rhodes allegedly kicked the door, stepped into the office, and blocked her from leaving the office.

When someone came over to the office and tried to calm Rhodes down, Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office to the front desk area of the Sky Lounge.

At that point, Rhodes supposedly followed her and got down on his knees and began to bow down in imitation of a Muslim praying and shouted, "[Expletive deleted] Islam, [Expletive deleted] ISIS, Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kind of people. You will see what happens."

According to the charging document, Khan suffered substantial pain in her right leg and was in fear of further physical injury as a result of Rhodes' actions.

When Rhodes was arrested, he told police, "I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct. I couldn't tell if it was a man or woman because their back was to me and they had something covering their head."

Rhodes was ordered held on $50,000 bond/$30,000 cash bail and ordered to return to court on February 8. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted.



