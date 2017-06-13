McIver ordered to stay in jail

Tex McIver

ATLANTA -- A Fulton County judge has denied bond for Claud "Tex" McIver, accused of murder in the September 2016 shooting death of his wife Diane.

In an order issued Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote that McIver is potentially a threat to himself or others if released on bond. He also cited the state's contention that McIver has tried to influence potential witnesses in the case.

McIver appealed to the court last week for bond, asking to be placed under house arrest at his farm near Lake Oconee. After a grand jury indicted him in December, the 74-year-old Atlanta attorney was freed on bond and ordered to surrender his collection of guns. Weeks later, an investigator found a handgun in a drawer at McIver's Buckhead condo. That sent McIver to the Fulton County Jail.

McIver's attorneys say the handgun belonged to a family member.

McIver contends he accidentally shot his wife Diane in September as a friend drove them home through Atlanta. McIver told police he was in the back seat of an SUV with a loaded handgun in his lap, and fired the shot accidentally as he dozed off. The shot went through the front passenger seat where Diane McIver was riding, and fatally wounded her.

Diane McIver, 63, was president of Corey Airport Services, a company that provides advertising services in airports across the United States.

Monday, Judge McBurney ordered McIver's murder trial to begin October 30 in Fulton County, assuming no change of venue in the case.

