Michael Vick's father among 12 indicted in heroin conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The father of former pro-football star Michael Vick has been arrested on charges of being involved in a drug ring.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that federal authorities arrested 55-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie on Thursday. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Newport News alleges that he and 11 others conspired to sell heroin.

Boddie is being held without bond until a Monday detention hearing. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Lawrence Woodward, an attorney who's represented both men over the years, did not respond to requests for comment. The federal prosecutor's office declined to comment on the case beyond the charges.

Vick rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before serving prison time for running a dogfighting operation. He played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers before announcing his retirement.

11 other people were also charged:

66-year-old William Arthur Joe aka Pops, Unc, Rudy K

aka Pops, Unc, Rudy K 39-year-old Marcus Lawrence Joe aka Mark, Lil Cuzo

aka Mark, Lil Cuzo 35-year-old Louis Sean McBride aka Lou

aka Lou 27-year-old Michael Paul Jones aka Mike, Homeboy

aka Mike, Homeboy 40-year-old Philip Henderson Joe aka Fatboy, Phil

aka Fatboy, Phil 50-year-old Anthony Ray Stubbs aka Butch

aka Butch 49-year-old Arnold Burgess aka True, Nephew

aka True, Nephew 44-year-old Joseph Edward Massie aka Fat Joe, J

aka Fat Joe, J 37-year-old Edward Henry Latimer III aka Eddie

aka Eddie 25-year-old Candace Faith White aka Candy

aka Candy 33-year-old Kathy Lee Horsley aka Kath

