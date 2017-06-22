Michael Vick's father among 12 indicted in heroin conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - The father of former pro-football star Michael Vick has been arrested on charges of being involved in a drug ring.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that federal authorities arrested 55-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie on Thursday. A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in Newport News alleges that he and 11 others conspired to sell heroin.
Boddie is being held without bond until a Monday detention hearing. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney.
Lawrence Woodward, an attorney who's represented both men over the years, did not respond to requests for comment. The federal prosecutor's office declined to comment on the case beyond the charges.
Vick rose to stardom with the Atlanta Falcons before serving prison time for running a dogfighting operation. He played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers before announcing his retirement.
11 other people were also charged:
- 66-year-old William Arthur Joe aka Pops, Unc, Rudy K
- 39-year-old Marcus Lawrence Joe aka Mark, Lil Cuzo
- 35-year-old Louis Sean McBride aka Lou
- 27-year-old Michael Paul Jones aka Mike, Homeboy
- 40-year-old Philip Henderson Joe aka Fatboy, Phil
- 50-year-old Anthony Ray Stubbs aka Butch
- 49-year-old Arnold Burgess aka True, Nephew
- 44-year-old Joseph Edward Massie aka Fat Joe, J
- 37-year-old Edward Henry Latimer III aka Eddie
- 25-year-old Candace Faith White aka Candy
- 33-year-old Kathy Lee Horsley aka Kath
