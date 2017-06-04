Missing inmate arrested after fleeing transitional center

Dennis Carlyle IMAGE GA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

ATLANTA -- An escaped inmate has been arrested after escaping a transitional house in Atlanta, the Georgia Department of Corrections confirms.

Dennis Carlyle was found and arrested at about 8:25 p.m. by East Point police. Carlyle first went missing on Saturday while serving his sentence as a member of a special work-release program that allowed him to have a job in the community. The offenders live in a transitional center, participate in a number of programs, and complete assignments to contribute to the upkeep of the center.

But for Carlyle, that program ended on Saturday when he didn't return to the residence. Authorities said he was convicted of robbery in 2017 and given a 7-year sentence.

