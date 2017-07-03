Monroe woman wanted on several child abuse charges

IMAGES MONROE POLICE DEPARTMENT

MONROE, Ga – An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of abusing her three adopted children.

Brenda Faye Brown is facing five counts of family violence battery; two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree; and three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Police believe Brown is traveling in a beige, 2005 Nissan Altima, with the Georgia license plate BWR9489.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-296-2218.

