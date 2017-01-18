Morrow PD: Suspect who robbed store, ran from officer stepped in a 'beehive'

MORROW, Ga. -- A pursuit by land and air ended in an arrest, Wednesday, after Morrow police said a man robbed a local store.

Police announced on social media that they had arrested a suspect, identified as Jehan Tolbert of Lake City, after he allegedly robbed the Herbs Plus store on Reynolds Road at gunpoint and stole money and a customer's purse.

PHOTOS: Man leads police on chase after robber Morrow store

"Mr. Tolbert should have thought about the beehive he stepped on," authorities said in the post. "We swarmed him and ended his criminal activities."

Authorities said he fled the scene in a white Saturn sedan but that an observant Clayton County police officer spotted the car and pulled it over in front of the Morrow Police Department.

But it didn't end there. Police said he decided to flee yet again and took officers on a chase down Southlake Parkway and onto Mount Zion Road - all while also being tracked by Falcon - the Clayton County Police Department's aviation unit. From there the chase went down Meadowbrooke to Lake Harbin where the driver did a U-turn and went down Carla Drive.

At this point, members of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office had also joined the county and Morrow police officers to take Tolbert into custody and his car was impounded.

Upon obtaining a warrant, Morrow police officers found the victim's purse and stolen money along with the mask used in the robbery.

As for the weapon used in the robbery, it turned out to be fake - an Airsoft pistol that does fire a projectile but not a bullet.

He was taken into custody and brought to the Clayton County Jail.

