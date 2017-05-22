'Most active child porn consumer' in Georgia captured

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Cherokee man was arrested Wednesday with 50 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Dwight Watson, 43, was taken into custody by sheriff's with Cherokee's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. They led a two month investigation to capture Watson.

Watson's computers were allegedly found to contain tens thousands of video and image files relating to child porn. He was described by the ICAC as "one of the most active child porn consumers" in the state.

Watson has plead guilty to all 10 counts of sexual child exploitation. He is sentenced for a total of 60 years with the first five years being served in jail and the remainder to be served on probation.

