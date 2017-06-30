'Most gruesome murder in the City of Monroe's history' gets some closure

Willie Joe Beasley was found brutally murdered inside his Monroe, Ga. home on Aug. 18, 1988. He was 43 years old a the time. (Photo: Monroe Police Department) (Photo: WXIA)

MONROE, Ga. -- A chapter in the "most gruesome murder in the City of Monroe's history" was closed Thursday when a Walton County jury decided a man found guilty of a decades-old cold case murder would spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Aug. 18 1988, Willie Joe Beasley was found murdered inside his Broad Street home. The case went unsolved for almost 30 years until two suspects were arrested and indicted for the murder last summer.

Perry Brown, 60, and Jerry Jones, 67, were both arrested July 29, 2016 and charged with felony malice murder.

"Mr. Beasley's life mattered to us," Monroe Public Safety Director Keith Glass said at the time of the arrest. "I am very proud and appreciative of the work that has been done on this cold case. The indictments and arrest of these two suspects brings justice for the life and soul of Mr. Beasley closer."

Brown, now 60 and wheelchair-bound, was found guilty of Beasley's murder after two days of testimony and closing arguments. During those proceedings, the assistant district attorney for Walton County, Randy McGinley recounted the gruesome details of Beasley's death.

According to court testimony as reported by the Monroe Local, Beasley, who was only 43 at the time, was last seen with Jones and Brown at his home before his death. When Beasley was found, his wrists were bound with wire and attached to his neck, and he had a cloth in his mouth and trash bag over his head. More cloths were tied around his head.

The coroner determined Beasley's cause of death was suffocation by the plastic bag, which allegedly had a fingerprint from Brown. Investigators said a television and VCR were missing from his house, but detectives were never able to find a clear motive.

Brown's attorney reportedly tried to argue that Beasley could have been participating in "consensual erotic asphyxiation" when he died, but the ADA argued that that couldn't be true given the way he was found tied up.

"He couldn't have got free even if he had wanted to," McGinley said.

Brown was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison. Jones has not yet stood trial.

After the sentence came down, Public Safety Director Glass said the partial closure "was a long time coming" and brings "peace and justice to Mr. Beasley's soul."

