Mother charged with murder of infant boys

1-year-old Ja'karter and 2-year-old K-man (family photos provided) (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta Police said they have charged the mother of two infant boys found dead inside a southwest Atlanta apartment Friday night with murder.

They said that after their preliminary investigation, they said they do not believe the mother's initial story that she had left the boys with a caregiver.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 900 block of Howell Place Friday night, they discovered the two infant boys -- ages 1 and 2 -- dead, and noted that they had burn marks on their bodies, possibly from the stove. The stove was removed from the apartment by police for further forensic investigation.

Relatives said everyone knew the boys as 1-year-old Ja'karter and 2-year-old K-man.

The actual cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The mother initially told police she had left the children with a female cousin around noon and returned at about 11:30 pm, discovering the caregiver gone and the children dead.

There was a third child -- a 3-year-old boy known as Junior -- at the apartment, but police said he was okay.

"The mother said she left the kids there with the female relative. Upon her arrival back, the female relative wasn't there, and the kids were alone," Atlanta Police Lt. Carven Tyus said.

Based on their preliminary investigation, they feel they have developed probable cause to charge the mother with two counts of murder.

© 2017 WXIA-TV