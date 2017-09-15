Christopher Walthall, left, and Sonya Walthall were charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Clayton County on Memorial Day (Photo: Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have made two arrested in the death of a Florida man struck and killed in Clayton County while riding his scooter on I-75.

Christopher Walthall and his mother Sonya were taken into custody for the death of 31-year-old Demosthenes Kostapapas Jr. who was riding along I-75 near Bob White Trail when he was struck. He soon died at the hospital.

Armed with a piece of the car's body, investigators worked diligently for days to solve the case until they finally narrowed down the exact make, model, and color of the suspect's vehicle. Speaking with dealerships, investigators learned that the car was taken to Hennessy of Southlake for repairs in Christopher's name.

In his confession, he later admitted to being the driver during the fatal crash on I-75.

He has since been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, improper lane change, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.

Related:

► 'Every mother's worst nightmare:' Family of hit-and-run victim tries to pick up the pieces

► Motorcyclists killed in several crashes in metro Atlanta; one is a hit-and-run

Additional warrants were taken out for Sonya who is the registered owner of the vehicle - and the mother of the suspect. She was charged with tampering with evidence and insurance fraud. The warrants were obtained based on her involvement in the case pertaining to the car's repair.

Kostapapas was an Army National Guard member and a new father. In a previous interview with 11Alive, his mother said she wondered if he would have survived had the driver stopped to help.

© 2017 WXIA-TV