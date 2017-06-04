Motorcyclist dead; driver facing homicide charge after accident in Braselton

BRASELTON, Ga. -- A 63-year-old Lawrenceville man is facing a charge of first-degree vehicular homicide after police said he caused a fatal crash.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Ga. Highway 347 near Braselton Georgia. Police believe the first vehicle driven by Michael Jesperson was traveling east on the highway in the left turn only lane. A motorcyclist, 70-year-old William Frey of Duluth, was heading west.

The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jesperson turned in front of Frey. The motorcyclist then hit Jesperson's Ford Ranger and was ejected. Frey died from his injuries.

Now Jesperson faces one count each of failure to yield while turning left, driving under the influence and homicide by vehicle in the first degree - a felony offense,

