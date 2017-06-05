WXIA
Multiple fatalities reported in Orlando shooting

Jessica Noll, WXIA 10:44 AM. EDT June 05, 2017

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fatalities were reported after a shooting Monday morning in an industrial park.

According to NBC affiliate, WESH.com, the shooting happened just after 8 a.m., in Orange County, Fla.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted: “Situation contained, now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to make a statement shortly. 

No further details are available.

