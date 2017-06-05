Multiple fatalities reported in Orlando shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple fatalities were reported after a shooting Monday morning in an industrial park.

According to NBC affiliate, WESH.com, the shooting happened just after 8 a.m., in Orange County, Fla.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted: “Situation contained, now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information.”

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to make a statement shortly.

No further details are available.

