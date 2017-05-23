Multiple men arrested in statutory rape bust

Daniel Thomas Rudd (Douglas County)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. – A month after a former College Park Police officer was arrested in a statutory rape case, three other men have been arrested in connection to the same two teenage girls.

Cody Celotto, 21, of Dallas, Ga., was the second man arrested in an ongoing investigation into alleged underage sex with two teenage girls.

Celotto was charged by Villa Rica Police with enticing a minor for indecent purposes, along with Daniel Rudd, 27, of Douglasville, who was charged with statutory rape and enticing a minor for indecent purposes. Stephen Loggins, 19, also of Douglasville, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of enticing a minor for indecent purposes.

Newly resigned College Park Police officer, David S. Block, was arrested on multiple charges including statutory rape last month.

Block was arrested on April 14 and released from the Carroll County Jail on a $65,000 bond, confirmed Carroll County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brad Robinson. He was charged with one count of statutory rape, aggravated sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He turned himself into the Villa Rica Police Department after being notified of the arrest warrant, Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix said.

According to Shaddix, police received information that two 15-year-old girls were contacting men in their late-to-mid 20s on a dating website, reporting that they were older than they were. They engaged in sex with multiple men from the site, he said. The teenage girls, Shaddix said, were on the websites setting up dates with men from March 24 through April 2.

“They would meet on line and set up a meeting," Shaddix said after Block’s arrest. "The men would pick them up in their neighborhood, and then carry them somewhere for sex, and then bring ‘em back home.”

Shaddix called the girls lucky, since none of the strangers kidnapped them, or worse.

"It scares me to death. As a father and as a grandfather, it scares me to death,” he said. "These girls are underage. They’re not old enough to have consensual sex."

Shaddix said they are still looking for five men in connection to this case.

The online dating sites, Shaddix said, are cooperating and have turned over all their information and data on the girls and their adult dates.

