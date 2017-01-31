Murder suspect in Underground Atlanta killing waives hearing

Felix Shirley is charged in the Underground Atlanta murder.

ATLANTA – Felix Shirley, who is accused of murdering Micha Moore at Underground Atlanta, waived his right to a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

Also charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, the 25-year-old defendant waived his right to have a hearing.

Atlanta Police said, Moore, who recently moved to Atlanta from New York, was found dead on Jan. 10 in Underground Atlanta, a shopping/entertainment district in the Five Points neighborhood in downtown Atlanta. Police originally believed she had been stabbed in the neck, but her autopsy showed that she had been shot twice.

Shirley, who police said knew the victim, was the last person seen with Moore—as shown on surveillance video and, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, was arrested Monday.

Shirley’s next court appearance will be Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.



