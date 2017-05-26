Naked Florida man steals giant swan sculpture

'Aspyre' swan sculpture & surveillance image of naked man (Polk Co. Sheriff) (Photo: WXIA)

LAKELAND, FLA. - There is a missing swan statue in Florida, and authorities want to know where it is.

A man, wearing only his birthday suit and carrying a bucket, stole a company truck from a cold storage facility in Lakeland, Florida last week.

He also made off with a large black and white checkered swan worth about $25,000 that was in the back of the truck.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released security footage of the suspect trying to break in, and then taking off with the truck and the statue.

Authorities located the stolen truck in a neighboring county and arrested the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Ronald Thompson -- but the swan remains missing.

They say it would be hard to hide the rather distinctive looking 'Aspyre' Lakeland Swan sculpture, but so far, they have no leads.

Thompson is being held in the Hillsborough County Jail. It is unclear why he was naked.





Have you see the "Aspyre" Lakeland swan? We aspire to find it and return it back to the business, located at 4100... Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 25, 2017

