Neighbors speak after arrest of local man in N.C. girl's kidnapping

Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.

DULUTH, Ga. -- The search is finally over: A teenage girl from Charlotte missing more than a year was rescued overnight in Gwinnett County.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 17-year-old Hailey Burns walked out of her home in May of 2016. And for all those months, her whereabouts and even her safety remained unknown. Suddenly, that mystery has been solved with the arrest of a 31-year-old man charged with her kidnapping.

He was brought late Saturday after being arrested in Duluth. Now, 11Alive is looking into the background of Michael Wysolovski. The man now faces several charges – a list that is expected to grow with additions across two states.

11Alive went to the home on Seneca Trail in Duluth where the FBI and Gwinnett County police rescued Burns overnight.

She has since been reunited with her parents. 11Alive’s Ryan Kruger spoke with the people who lived next door to the suspect. They say he bought the house about 3 months before and right from the beginning they knew something seemed strange.

“We would always come up with our own little stories, like, wondering what was going on in that house, just because it was really – we were like what kind of – what were they trying to cover up that all the lights are on,” one neighbor said. “Like, it was just really weird.”

The neighbor added that thinking back they should have probably said something but she never knew just how serious the situation was.

“How were we supposed to know that [it was] something like that,” the neighbor added.

She said that she did see a young girl there one time but as soon as she saw her, the girl turned around and went back inside the house.

We still don't know how Burns and the suspect first met. But a year ago, in Charlotte, N.C., her father told sister station WCNC that his daughter had a history of chatting with men online.

