New video shows attack of girl walking home from school

A neighbor caught this photo of the suspect on a phone camera.

ATLANTA -- New video obtained by 11Alive shows a man attacking a 14-year-old girl for her phone. And on Thursday night, police say he's still on the run.

But investigators say they now have very strong evidence to follow thanks to the quick thinking of neighbors. Home surveillance video shows an unsuspecting 14-year-old girl walking home from Carver High School when a young man follows her and closes the gap between them.

"They were trying to steal her iPhone so they jumped on her and when she, I guess, didn't give it up, they knocked her on the ground and started hitting her," homeowner Kristi Wood said.

Wood was one of several who came outside to help.

"My dogs were going nuts and my neighbor actually heard her screaming so we came outside at the same time and saw," she said. "When I came out, the young man was running up the street. He was running away from the situation."

One neighbor used his cell phone to snap a picture of the suspect while others pulled the girl from the middle of the road onto their porch and called 911.

"She was very scared," Wood said. "She was shaking and crying and very upset."

11Alive has learned that students cut through on Gammon Street to walk to and from school. There's been debate about blocking the street. Michelle Witherspoon isn't sure. She works at a nearby youth center and still feels safe enough to walk to the store with her kids.

"We do have incidents like this happen that are terribly unfortunate," she said. "But sometimes I'd, you know, like to think of it as don't let one bad apple situation, you know, contaminate the whole picture of our neighborhood because it's a very loving community."

The hope is that catching this would-be robber will keep it a very loving community.

"It makes me angry because you should be able to walk down the street at 4:45 in the afternoon and not be, you know, mugged or assaulted," Wood said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or text CSA plus a tip to CRIMES (274637).

