Newnan Police looking for gift card scammer

Surveillance image of suspected scammer at Newnan Best Buy store. (Newnan PD) (Photo: WXIA)

NEWNAN, GA - Police in Newnan are helping authorities from Ohio with a gift card scammer who took advantage of an elderly woman over the telephone.

Seventy-eight-year-old Doris Johnson, from Upper Arlington, Ohio, had contacted police in her home town, saying she had received a call from a woman claiming to be her granddaughter, and that she was in trouble and needed money.

A man then got on the phone, claiming to be a police officer, who instructed Johnson to purchase Best Buy gift cards and give him the PIN numbers for the cards.

Johnson did as instructed, and is now attempting to recover $4,000 in losses.

Police in Newnan were contacted after they discovered the card had been used at a Best Buy store there. Detectives in Ohio were able to provide a photo of a white female suspect that they had obtained from the Newnan Best Buy store.

Anyone who has seen the woman in the photograph is asked to contact Sgt. Blankenship at 770-254-2355, Ext. 125.



(© 2017 WXIA)