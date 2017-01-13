Newnan police warn of thieves posing as power company workers

(Photo: Newnan Police Department)

NEWNAN, Ga. -- Newnan police officers are on the alert after finding video evidence of thieves posing as a power company employees in their community.

The police department released three photos of a recent incident early Saturday morning and are telling residents to be cautious of those who might approach their doors.

In this particular case, police said that a woman posing as a power company employee was spotted on Woodland Drive off of Jackson Street. Police said the woman came to the door performing her act as a male accomplice entered the home and committed thefts.

Based on security footage, police believe the suspects are driving a white Kia Optima. Footage also appears to have caught one of the potential suspects.

Anyone who spots this type of suspicious activity or one of the suspects is being asked to call Newnan Police Sergeant Beatrice Bugg at 770-254-2355.

PHOTOS: Security footage catches possible thief, scammer in Newnan

(© 2017 WXIA)