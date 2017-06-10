Nick Gordon arrested on battery, false imprisonment charges in Fla.

SANFORD, Ga. -- 11Alive has confirmed that Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, is behind bars after an incident in Florida.

Gordon was arrested by Sanford, Fla. police following a domestic violence call in the 800 block of Historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

Upon arriving, police spoke with a female victim who alleged that she was hit and punched by Gordon - described as her "live-in" boyfriend. Gordon was later found at a club house near the residence and arrested after police concluded their initial investigation.

He now faces charges of battery, touch or strike (domestic) and false imprisonment.

In late 2016, a Fulton County judge awarded the family of Bobbi Kristina more than $36 million in a wrongful death civil suit against Gordon.

In September, Gordon was deemed “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death after he failed to appear in court.

Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, died in August 2015 – several months after being found unresponsive in a tub at her Roswell townhome. Gordon was her longtime partner.

The civil suit accused Gordon of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and transferring money from Brown’s account into his own without authorization.

