No charges filed after child porn found on school tablet

FOREST PARK, Ga. -- Clayton County police have not yet filed any charges after child pornography was found on a tablet used at a local school.

The incident happened at Babb Middle School in Forest Park, Ga. on Tuesday. That’s where the Clayton County School Police Department found a tablet that contained child pornography. Police said the tablet was provided to students by a teacher during her class on March 3.

The next day, officers with the Clayton County Police Department were called in to execute a search warrant at the teacher’s home. The warrant was supposed to be used to determine if any additional warrants were necessary. However, police said no other warrants have been obtained and there are currently no charges pending.

The same day, the teacher’s two children were removed from her home and placed in the care of relatives. At this point, authorities have not released the name of the teacher and no other details have been released in the ongoing investigation.

