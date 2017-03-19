North Ga. police searching for man wanted in Waffle House robbery

(Photo: Jasper Police Department)

JASPER, Ga. -- Authorities are keeping a watchful eye out for a Hall County man accused of robbing a Jasper, Ga. Waffle House.

According to the Jasper Police Department, the strong arm robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at the Waffle House on Interstate South Drive just off of Georgia Hwy. 515.

The Pickens County Progress newspaper reported on Saturday that the suspect made off with about $500.

Now, authorities have identified the suspect as William Timothy Myers of Gainesville, Ga. Myers has several tattoos of which the department described a handful in hopes that they will lead to his arrest.

Officials said that Williams has the Ralph Lauren logo tattooed on the left side of this face a cursive H between the eyes and numerous other tattoos.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the Jasper Police Department at 706-692-9110 or email Lt. Matt Dawkins at mdawkins@jasper-ga.us.

The Progress reports that the same Waffle House was robbed in late December but quoting police officials said that the two robberies were not believed connected in any way.

