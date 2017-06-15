Off-duty deputy shot, killed in east Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A deputy is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Augusta, Ga.

NBC affiliate WAGT reports that the shooting happened in the area of Windsor Spring Road late Thursday afternoon. Investigators believe the deputy, Gregory M. Cooke, was involved in a domestic incident that soon escalated into gunfire.

Richland County authorities later confirmed to the station that Cooke had died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office initially released a photo of one suspect, Naeem Rashad Caldwell of Hephzibah, in the shooting. WAGT now reports that two people have been taken into custody though it's unclear if he is among the arrests.

11Alive is awaiting further details from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation - the agency typically called in to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

