Officer-involved shooting outside Marietta Fidelity Bank

MARIETTA, Ga. – An officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the Fidelity Bank parking lot at Cobb Parkway and Bells Ferry Road in Marietta.

According to Cobb County police, the incident happened at 5:25 p.m. The bank is across the street from a BP station.

Two Cobb County police patrol cars spotted a black Jeep Patriot on Cobb Parkway and recognized it matching the description of a BOLO from a recent armed robbery.

When the jeep turned onto Bells Ferry Road, the officers pulled it over in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank.

Witnesses say the male passenger jumped out and started shooting at the officers.

The officers took cover behind their patrol cars and shot back, hitting and injuring the suspect.

The driver got out with his hands up and didn’t move. He was later seen by helicopter footage being taken into custody.

Officers provided medical attention to the wounded suspect until an ambulance arrived to take him to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident, but the GBI is now investigating.

