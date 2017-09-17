Officer-involved shooting on Georgia Tech campus

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night on the campus of Georgia Tech.

Students stood outside watching police gather evidence shortly after the incident on 8th Street outside the West Village building.

Georgia Tech gave students a play-by-play on Twitter, alerting students at about 11:30 pm to seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.

About 20 minutes later, the school informed students that there was no longer a threat on campus.

A school spokesperson later confirmed that a Georgia Tech police officer was involved in the shooting. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the overall investigation since an officer was involved in the shooting.

Unconrfirmed information online indicates there was a suspect who threatened an officer with a knife.

We are expecting a briefing about the condition of the officer, what led to the shooting, how many shots were fired and how many persons were involved in the incident.

© 2017 WXIA-TV