Officer-involved shooting reported in Spalding County; GBI called in

GRIFFIN, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Spalding County.

Both the GBI and Spalding County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting late Wednesday evening. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened in the area of Birdie Road.

Sheriff Darrell Dix made the decision to call the GBI in to perform an independent investigation. This is often standard practice for a law enforcement agency after a shooting involving one of their own.

The sheriff's office plans to provide further details as they become available and did elaborate that the deputy involved is OK.

