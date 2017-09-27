Atlanta police officer helps save life of suspected carjacker who shot at him

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer shot a suspected carjacker around noon on Wednesday, and then applied a tourniquet to his wounds until medical personnel arrived, saving the suspect’s life.

Police said the suspect carjacked his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint around 11:30 am on Seaboard Industrial Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. He also fired several shots at her, according to police.

About 30 minutes later, police spotted the vehicle in southwest Atlanta and gave chase. Police said the suspect then crashed into a city of Atlanta vehicle on Milton Avenue. When he got out of the vehicle, he shot at the officer, who then returned fire.

The officer shot the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Timothy Hood, in his leg, shoulder, and arm.

Along with other officers arriving on the scene, the officer involved in the gun battle applied a tourniquet to the wounded suspect, saving his life, according to Deputy Police Chief Jeff Glazier.

“This was a close-quarters, very intense gun battle,” Glazier said. “The suspect and everyone involved is very lucky to be alive.”

The victim of the carjacking was not injured, nor was the driver of the vehicle that crashed with the suspect.

"Everything the officer did was spot-on," Glazier said. "He did an amazing job of stabilizing the suspect who had been shooting at him moments before."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case. Meanwhile, the suspect is listed as being stable at Grady Memorial Hosptial. However, he is now facing two counts of aggravated assault and one of hijacking a motor vehicle.

