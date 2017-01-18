Officials unveil plans to combat spike in 'slider crimes,' carjackings

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- After a wave of carjackings at metro Atlanta gas stations, Fulton County officials are stepping up to try to reign in an out-of-control problem.

In Fulton County alone, there were more than 300 carjackings in 2016 – nearly double the number in 2015. On Wednesday the Fulton County Commission approved a $2.5 million program to fight back.

It’s a multi-faceted approach that will including targeting teens who are repeat offenders with tougher law enforcement. The county will also create a partnership with the Georgia Retailers Association.

“A lot of these crimes are crimes of economics and crimes of poverty,” said Commission Chair John Eaves. “So we’re going to try to come up with a workforce developments program.”

Eaves said they would also be proactive when it comes to the juvenile court system. Officials hope to make it easier to find the right punishment for offenders and keep them under house arrest while litigation is pending. Eaves said part of the $2.5 million will go towards buying ankle monitors for those at-risk youth.

“We feel that using or paying about $50, or whatever the amount is a day, is much cheaper than retaining a person,” Eaves said. “So not only will we be providing the ankel bracelets, we’ll be providing supervision, and in some cases law enforcement will go to homes of offenders and make sure they’re in the house.”

The move comes in the wake of yet another gas station carjacking, this one on Sunday night in south Fulton County. Multiple men put a woman in a choke-hold at a gas station, mugged her and drove off in her car.

Meanwhile, the uptick in crime has had a chilling effect; people have decided simply not to get gas at night, hoping they’re a little safer during the day.

“Absolutely I don’t like to go to the gas station at night, especially in the area that I live in, I try to go in the morning, if I can,” one Atlanta woman told 11Alive’s Jon Shirek.

Fulton County hopes to have its anti-carjacking plan in place by the end of next month; in the meantime people are adapting with their own solutions and common sense to stay safe.

