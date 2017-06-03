One dead, another injured after shooting with 'high-powered' rifles in DeKalb

(Photo: Gary Stilwell/WXIA)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Officials are working to gather more information after a homicide in DeKalb County that apparently involved "high-powered" rifles.

The incident happened at an apartment in the southern part of the Belvedere Park community outside of Decatur, Ga. While details are still limited, officers confirmed that one person is dead and another shot in the foot. The second victim was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the incident began as an argument among a group of people but descended into gunfire with what police described as high-powered rifles. The resulting gun battle left bullet casings scattered between two apartment buildings.

The suspects fled the scene leaving investigators to search for new leads. Check back for updates as this story develops.

