Two suspects sought in deadly Gwinnett gas station shooting

GWINNETT POLICE

NORCROSS, Ga -- Two suspects are sought in a deadly overnight Gwinnett County shooting that left one man dead.

Police say Vitali Mialik, 34, of Suwanee, went into a Valero gas station on at I-85 and Beaver Ruin Road to purchase items from the store.

“While at the gas station, a vehicle carrying the two suspects arrived,” according to a Gwinnett police statement. The men went into the store and one of them bought some items.

“As the suspects left the store and began driving away they got into a verbal argument with the victim, who was standing in the parking lot,” police said. One of the suspects then shot Mialik with an assault rifle he retrieved from his vehicle.

Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a white or silver SUV, possibly a Toyota 4- Runner.

One man is described as a black male, between 18 and 25, between 5’9” and 6 feet tall, with slim build, and weighing beween 150 and 170 pounds. Police believe this suspect is the driver and the shooter.

GWINNETT POLICE

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

(© 2017 WXIA)