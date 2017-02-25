Man shot, killed by police after SW Georgia chase

THINKSTOCK

LUMPKIN, Ga – A man was shot and killed by a Georgia state trooper late Friday night in southwest Georgia.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the trooper saw the 2009 Pontiac Coupe speeding on Highway 27. Police say the driver failed to stop for the trooper and, after a chase, crashed on Humber Field Road.

“Upon wrecking, the driver exited the vehicle and began shooting at the trooper,” according to the GBI. “The trooper returned fire and the driver was shot.”

The driver died at the scene as a result of his injury. A woman was in the car at the time of crash but was not involved in the shooting. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was not injured in the incident, and the names of the victim and the woman have not been released.

(© 2017 WXIA)