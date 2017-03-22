One dead, two other injured in DeKalb

(Photo: Charles Holmes/WXIA)

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- DeKalb police said a young man is dead after a shooting south of the Redan community late Wednesday.

Police arrived at the scene on Snapfinger Woods Drive to a report of shots fired. There, they found a black male dead in a vehicle. Two other men of unknown age were taken to area hospitals - one in critical condition and the other listed as stable.

Police have not yet released a description of a suspect and have given little detail regarding the victim who was killed other than that he appeared to be in his mid 20s.

