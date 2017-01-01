One shot at discount grocery store in Gwinnett

TUCKER, Ga. -- Police in Gwinnett are investigating after a robbery and shooting outside of Tucker on Sunday.

The incident happened at a discount grocery store in the 6300 block of Lawrenceville Highway, a police spokesperson said.

One person was taken to the hospital after the incident but is said to be breathing and alert.

Police have not released any details on a potential suspect. 11Alive will continue to follow this developing story.

PHOTOS | Police investigate robbery, shooting in Gwinnett

