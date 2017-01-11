ATHENS, Ga. -- The search for one of the suspects in an Athens-Clarke County fatal shooting has ended.

Danny Sims Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities on Wednesday morning for the shooting death of Clinton Patterson on Dec. 21.

Police were called to North Grove apartments in Athens, Ga., where two men were reported running through the complex. One of them was chasing the other with a gun.

Patterson was shot and transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he died a week later on New Year's Day.

Athens-Clarke County Police are still searching for 21-year-old Readale Michael Thomas whom they believe is the second suspect. Police have warrants for murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

If you have any information about Thomas' whereabouts or the case, call 911.

